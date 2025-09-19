Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday September 19, 2025

Also published in the Brandon Sun.

Satirists Silenced Under Trump’s Iron Fist

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel from ABC is a worrying sign of how presidential power is being used to silence critics. This move echoes tactics used by authoritarian regimes, where criticism is stifled to maintain control over public opinion. It’s particularly ironic because the administration often claims to champion free speech, yet it quickly shuts down satirical voices that are essential for a healthy democracy.

There’s a clear double standard at play. President Trump and his team have defended the right to express harmful views, yet they are swift to silence any criticism directed at them. Vice President JD Vance’s criticism of European speech laws highlights this hypocrisy. While he condemns restrictions abroad, the administration he represents limits free speech at home, allowing hate speech but blocking dissent.

Satire, like Kimmel’s, plays a crucial role in questioning authority and sparking public debate. By targeting satirists, the administration tries to suppress one of the most effective ways of holding power accountable. This crackdown is part of a larger pushback against cultural changes that challenge traditional narratives. The removal of statues of controversial historical figures has faced backlash from those who see it as erasing history, but it’s really about reexamining our past.

Using presidential power to silence critics sets a dangerous precedent. It creates a chilling effect, leading to self-censorship among media and public figures who fear similar backlash. This situation parallels actions by dictatorships throughout history and threatens the core of American democracy.

We must remain vigilant and defend the open exchange of ideas. Ensuring that all voices, especially those critical of power, can be heard without fear is vital for democracy. The way we respond to these events will shape the future of free speech in the U.S. It’s up to us to ensure that free speech is a right for everyone, not just those who support the administration.

The Thin Skin of Power

As an editorial cartoonist, it’s truly disheartening to see the blatant double standard being played out by Trump apologists. Trump’s apparent thin-skinned nature towards satire and ridicule is glaring, and it’s disturbing how his enablers are using this to suppress voices of dissent. The recent uproar isn’t about protecting a conservative mouthpiece—it’s a calculated move to silence those of us who dare to critique the one wielding power and stoking division.

Satire has always been a tool for truth-telling. It comforts the afflicted and afflicts the comfortable. Right now, Trump, with all his power, certainly doesn’t need comfort. Instead, those who claim to uphold the values of democracy should be alarmed when one of the most powerful figures on the planet starts to stifle criticism.

If you’re cheering for the action taken against Kimmel, applauding ABC’s decision, you’re missing the bigger picture. You’re aligning yourself with a narrative that suppresses free expression and ridicules the very foundation of democracy. In the end, history will judge where we stood during these pivotal moments—and siding with censorship isn’t where we should be.