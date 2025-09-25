Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday September 25, 2025

Trump’s Climate Denial: A Blast from the Past

In an era where the impacts of climate change are increasingly visible and scientifically undeniable, President Trump’s recent speech at the UN General Assembly represents a troubling return to outdated and debunked rhetoric. His dismissal of climate change as a “con job” and the promotion of fossil fuels over renewable energy ignore decades of scientific research and the urgent realities we face today.

Report: Canada won’t meet its 2030 climate target. Now what?

The effects of climate change are not mere predictions; they are happening now. Extreme weather events, wildfires, and floods are displacing communities and threatening biodiversity, while rising temperatures contribute to global instability. Yet, Trump’s rhetoric amplifies ignorance at a time when informed, science-based leadership is crucial.

Trump’s dismissal of the scientific consensus on climate change as being “made by stupid people” is not only offensive but also profoundly misinformed. The overwhelming majority of climate scientists agree that climate change is real and primarily driven by human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels. This consensus is based on rigorous research and extensive data analysis conducted over many years. Organizations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and national scientific bodies worldwide have consistently presented evidence supporting these conclusions. Dismissing this well-established science undermines the credibility of experts who have dedicated their careers to understanding and addressing climate-related challenges. By ignoring these findings, Trump disregards the critical role of science in informing policy and protecting the planet for future generations.

News: Trump’s allies still waiting for him to land his hardest climate blow

Furthermore, Trump’s statement that “if you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail,” reflects a dangerous misunderstanding of economic and environmental realities. Far from being a “scam,” the transition to green energy presents opportunities for innovation, job creation, and sustainable economic growth. Countries investing in renewable technologies are positioning themselves as leaders in the emerging global economy. To frame these advancements as detrimental is to ignore the potential benefits of a green transition, both environmentally and economically.

However, the resilience of other nations and local actors offers hope. Countries like Canada, despite facing their own climate challenges, can continue to push forward with strong policies and collaborations that defy this regressive stance. They must resist misinformation and uphold commitments to climate action, setting examples through innovation and international cooperation.

News: ‘Your Countries Are Going to Hell’: Trump Airs His Grievances at the U.N.

The global community must not capitulate to the influence of climate skepticism. Instead, it should focus on advancing sustainable practices, supporting scientific research, and fostering international partnerships that prioritize the planet’s health over outdated ideologies. While the current U.S. administration may be a roadblock, the collective effort of informed, proactive nations and local leaders can ensure that progress in combating climate change continues unabated.

This period will pass, and with it, hopefully, a reinvigoration of environmental stewardship at all levels of governance. The critical task now is to maintain momentum, resist regressive narratives, and ensure that climate action remains a priority on the global stage.