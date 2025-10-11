Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday October 11, 2025

Can the Blue Jays’ Magic Lead to a Thanksgiving Victory?

As the leaves turn gold and the scent of pumpkin spice fills the air, Toronto finds itself in a unique position this Thanksgiving: celebrating not just the bounty of the harvest, but the possibility of baseball glory. With the Blue Jays advancing to the ALCS, there’s a palpable magic in the air—a magic that fans hope will carry their team all the way to a World Series victory.

Thanksgiving and baseball are not traditional bedfellows, but this year, as families gather around tables laden with turkey and stuffing, the conversation will undoubtedly turn to baseball. The Blue Jays’ journey through the postseason has been as satisfying as a perfectly roasted turkey, each victory a delicious slice of what fans hope will be a championship feast.

News: The Blue Jays are headed to the ALCS. Here’s how a deep playoff run could help Toronto

The team’s performance in the ALDS against the Yankees was a testament to their resilience and skill. Like a well-coordinated Thanksgiving dinner, each player brought something to the table. Whether it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s power hitting or the clutch pitching from a deep bullpen, each contribution was essential to crafting a winning recipe.

As we look ahead to the ALCS, there’s hope that the Blue Jays can continue their winning streak. Much like the farmers who work tirelessly to bring in the autumn harvest, the Jays have been diligent and persistent, showcasing their talent and teamwork. They’ve sown the seeds of hard work throughout the season, and now it’s time to reap the rewards.

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, and this year, Blue Jays fans have much to be thankful for. The team’s return to the ALCS after nearly a decade is a reminder of past glories and future possibilities. It’s a chance to relive the magic of the early ’90s, when the Jays were the kings of baseball, and to dream of new triumphs.

As the series begins at the Rogers Centre, fans will be hoping for a harvest of victories. The spirit of Thanksgiving—celebration, gratitude, and togetherness—mirrors the camaraderie and passion of baseball. This season, as the Jays aim for their third World Series title, they carry the hopes of a city and a nation eager to see them crowned champions once more.

So, as you pass the cranberry sauce and carve the turkey, keep an eye on the game. Because this Thanksgiving, the Blue Jays might just serve up a slice of baseball history, and what a feast that would be.

Fairweather Fowl

As Thanksgiving weekend arrives, “Fairweather Fowl,” our turkey turned Blue Jays fan, offers a delightful break from the heavy news cycle. Sporting his team jersey, this plucky bird is more than just a menu item—he’s a symbol of humor and lightheartedness. Amidst names like “Bandwagon Bird” and “Game-Day Gobbler,” this combo brings a smile during a week of intense headlines. It’s a timely reminder that simple joys can lift our spirits, making this Thanksgiving a celebration of both gratitude and laughter.