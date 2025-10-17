Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday October 18 2025

Doug Ford’s DIY Crime Fighting

During a recent luncheon at the Empire Club of Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford captivated his audience with a bold tale of confronting a shoplifter at a Home Depot in Toronto. As he recounted, Ford had slipped away from his security detail early one Saturday morning to purchase plants for his Muskoka cottage, preparing for a visit from Prime Minister Mark Carney. While loading his vehicle, Ford noticed a man leaving the store with a suspiciously filled backpack and bag, pursued by the store manager’s cries to return the items. When the on-site security guard declined to intervene, citing policy restrictions, Ford took matters into his own hands.

News: Doug Ford says he threatened Home Depot shoplifter with ‘a beating’

Ford described how he raced after the suspect, confronting him with a forceful warning: “Buddy, I’m going to kick your ass all over the parking lot.” Under pressure from Ford and the store manager, the shoplifter revealed a stash of stolen goods. The premier’s vivid retelling, with its colorful language, not only entertained the audience but also sparked debates about the appropriateness and safety of such actions.

Doug Ford’s anecdote exemplifies his hands-on, tough-guy style that resonates with a segment of voters. As Edward Keenan keenly observed, while some may be appalled by Ford’s machismo, others see it as a refreshing display of leadership willing to act against inaction. This narrative taps into a broader public frustration over perceived lawlessness and the seeming impotence of authorities to effectively tackle petty crime.

Analysis: Don’t try this at Home (Depot): Why experts say Doug Ford threatening a shoplifter was a bad idea

The image of a premier personally chasing down a shoplifter might seem farcical, yet it speaks to a deep-seated desire for decisive action. Ford’s approach mirrors the political instincts of leaders like Jean Chrétien and Justin Trudeau, where personal interventions create enduring impressions. However, Ford’s actions highlight a significant issue: the absence of systemic solutions to crime and public safety concerns.

While his story is politically astute, showcasing a leader who refuses to stand idle, it underscores a gap in addressing the root causes of these issues. The real challenge is not in individual acts of bravado but in devising policies that render such personal interventions unnecessary. Ford’s tale is both a testament to his political acumen and a critique of his administration’s broader shortcomings. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat crime, ensuring that the premier of Ontario need not play the role of vigilante in a Home Depot parking lot.

Crime Fighter Dougie

You can’t deny that Doug Ford has this old-timey, folksy charm that’s just magnetic for a lot of folks. His recent adventure of catching a shoplifter at Home Depot? Classic Doug. The way he spins the tale, you can see it all unfolding like a scene from a movie. Can you even picture Kathleen Wynne or Dalton McGuinty chasing down a petty thief? Nah, they’d probably just walk away or not even be in that parking lot to begin with. But Doug? He’s right there in the thick of it, part of his own folklore—half performance, half just being that guy we all know.

Now, as ill-advised and downright dumb as his reaction might have been for someone in his position—seriously, I wonder if the thief even realized who he was dealing with—it definitely took some gumption. And I’ll admit, as much as I enjoy poking fun at him, this story made for a perfect script in my latest Young Doug Ford comic strip. The ink’s barely dry! But here’s the thing: Doug Ford’s magic is that he’s relatable. He connects in a way that most politicians just don’t, and that’s exactly what makes him so appealing as a three term Premier.