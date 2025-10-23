Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday, October 23 2025

Legacy in Stone, Values in Peril: The Dual Heist

In recent weeks, two narratives have emerged, echoing through the historic streets of Paris and the hallowed halls of Washington, D.C. On one hand, President Trump envisions a triumphal arch akin to the Arc de Triomphe, symbolizing his self-fashioned legacy reminiscent of a modern-day Napoleon. On the other, a brazen heist at the Louvre Museum, where thieves absconded with Napoleonic jewels, serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of legacy and the audacity of those willing to seize it.

Trump’s architectural dreams echo Napoleon’s transformative touch on Paris, where the French leader left an indelible mark through grand monuments and urban redesign. Similarly, Trump’s plans for a triumphal arch and a $200 million ballroom addition to the White House serve not just as celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary but as testaments to his own influence. These projects are more than mere symbols; they involve the literal dismantling of history, as seen in the renovation of the White House’s East Wing, making way for construction cranes that loom large both physically and metaphorically.

These cranes, reminiscent of those used in the Louvre heist, symbolize more than construction—they represent the machinery of distraction. As Trump focuses on his legacy, Vladimir Putin continues his aggressive land grabs in Ukraine, symbolically robbing America of its once-vaunted “American Exceptionalism.” The postponed Trump-Putin meetings underscore a diplomatic dance where the U.S. seems to lose its footing on the global stage, much like the stolen jewels slipping from their cases.

The Louvre heist, with its dramatic theft facilitated by construction equipment, parallels the subtle heist of American values. Just as Parisian authorities grapple with the loss of prized artifacts, America faces the erosion of its moral and political leadership. The jewels of democracy, freedom, and global influence are at risk as focus shifts from international engagement to inward-looking projects.

Trump’s architectural pursuits might offer a physical legacy, but they risk overshadowing the intangible legacy of leadership and diplomacy. The parallels with Napoleon are striking, yet history reminds us that monuments alone do not define greatness. They are but stone and metal, vulnerable to the passage of time and the whims of those who seek to claim them.

In this dual narrative, the challenge lies not in the grandeur of arches or the allure of jewels, but in reclaiming a vision of America that stands unassailable on the global stage. As we watch construction cranes rise and diplomatic talks stall, it’s worth considering what legacy we truly wish to leave behind. Will it be one of monumental structures or of restored ideals, of reclaimed leadership in a world increasingly defined by new conquerors and silent heists?

The French Connection

Whenever I travel, I love taking photos of famous buildings. My recent trip to France was no different. I had no idea that soon after, these places would be in the news. We’ve seen a major heist at the Louvre and heard about Trump’s plan to build an arch like Napoleon’s. Trump, who often boasts about ending wars quickly, seems to think he needs a big monument to mark his legacy, much like Napoleon did. Now, he’s set on changing Washington, D.C., starting by tearing down part of the White House for a new ballroom.

During my visit, I explored the Arc de Triomphe and the Louvre’s Apollon Hall, where the French crown jewels are displayed. The hall’s design impressed me more than the jewels. I took a picture of a crown, but the area was crowded with people taking Instagram photos, so I kept my distance. My cartoon work often combines different stories to create new insights. France has been a big focus lately. I even thought about including former President Sarkozy, who just started a prison sentence, to draw a parallel with where Trump might belong. But that idea didn’t quite fit.