Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday October 24, 2025

Carney’s Strategic Balancing Act

In a time marked by economic uncertainty and shifting global dynamics, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s approach to Canada’s economic future appears both pragmatic and transparent. As outlined in his recent speeches and the upcoming budget plans, Carney is preparing Canadians for a challenging road ahead while laying the groundwork for strategic growth and diversification.

Carney’s acknowledgment of the sacrifices required to transform the Canadian economy is a refreshing dose of honesty in politics. By openly communicating the necessity of spending cuts and fiscal responsibility, he sets realistic expectations for Canadians. This approach, while not without its challenges, demonstrates a commitment to transparency and careful stewardship of the nation’s finances.

News: Canada to double non-U.S. exports over next decade, Carney says

The centre-piece of Carney’s strategy is a bold plan to double non-U.S. exports over the next decade. This move is not merely a reaction to the protectionist policies of the current U.S. administration but a necessary step to reduce Canada’s economic vulnerability. By diversifying trade partners and investing in infrastructure, Carney aims to position Canada as a competitive player on the global stage. Agreements with nations like Indonesia, the UAE, and the EU are promising steps toward this goal.

Contrastingly, the opposition parties find themselves in a precarious position. The Conservative Party, under Pierre Poilievre, faces the challenge of distinguishing itself from Carney’s increasingly centrist policies. Poilievre has recently invoked past grievances associated with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, specifically criticizing how the RCMP handled investigations into Trudeau-era scandals. These issues, including controversial ethics violations and the handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair, are being used by Poilievre to energize his base by highlighting perceived leniency and lack of accountability. However, this strategy risks appearing out of touch with the forward-focused agenda Canadians seem to favour. Meanwhile, the NDP’s current weakness limits its influence on the national conversation.

News: It will take ‘sacrifices’ and ‘some time’ to transform economy, Mark Carney says in pre-budget address to country

As Canadians brace for the implications of Carney’s budget, his leadership offers a blend of caution and optimism. By coupling fiscal prudence with strategic investment, Carney is charting a course that could strengthen Canada’s economic resilience. While the political landscape remains dynamic and contentious, this approach may reassure Canadians that their country is in capable hands amid global uncertainties.

Ultimately, Carney’s ability to balance immediate sacrifices with long-term vision will be crucial in navigating this pivotal moment in Canadian politics. If successful, his strategy could not only stabilize the economy but also redefine Canada’s role in an evolving global market.

Haunting with Trudeau’s Ghost

Ye old trick or treat gag. I probably draw at least one of these every year as we near Halloween. Some cartoonists draw like, 15, each year and start in August. It’s a trusty old trope that has become a part of every cartoonist’s life at this time of the year. It was fun to draw Justin Trudeau in this as it’s been months since the last time I had the opportunity to draw him. Making fun of Trudeau came with every editorial cartoonist’s job. But we’ve all moved on. The only person who seems to be whipping up hysteria beyond mockery is Pierre Poilievre, and Justin Trudeau’s unpopularity was the not-so-secret to PP’s success. Poilievre is dredging up Trudeau the same way we cartoonists rehash the trick or treat gag in a shameless way because it works to some extent. It seems Poilievre’s knack for invoking Trudeau’s name has odd whiffs of Trump constantly invoking Biden’s name. The fact is both Trump and Poilievre never had their chance to fight their nemesis. Trump sought retribution and hungered for a fight to right the wrong of losing to him in the 2020 election, though to this day, he says the election was rigged. The reality with Trump is that, ironically, it took beating a woman to become President not once but twice. It’s clear Poilievre only soared in the polls because Trudeau made it easy for him. The guy who’s in power now, Mark Carney, is playing the game sagely, even adopting Conservative policies to get his agenda going. The best Poilievre can do to offer anything up to deal with the economic challenges Canada is facing isn’t to offer economic policy; it’s to bring up Justin Trudeau, who’s busy cavorting on yachts in California with Katy Perry. Meanwhile, Poilievre falls into the trap with his streak of retribution, making him resemble, guess who… Donald Trump.