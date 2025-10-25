Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday October 25, 2025

Reagan’s Legacy Sparks Cross-Border Trade Tempest

In an era where political rhetoric often overshadows facts, President Trump’s recent decision to terminate trade negotiations with Canada stands out as an over-the-top reaction, deeply mired in misconceptions about Ronald Reagan’s trade policies. This move is not just a blow to diplomatic relations but also a stark misrepresentation of historical truths.

Ronald Reagan, revered in Republican circles, was a staunch advocate for free trade, cautioning against the perils of protectionism. His words, now at the centre of controversy due to an Ontario ad campaign, were used to highlight the dangers of tariffs, a tool Trump has wielded broadly and recklessly. The notion that the ad was misleading is unfounded; it faithfully reproduces Reagan’s sentiments, albeit not verbatim, to underscore a legitimate critique of Trump’s approach.

This isn’t the first time Trump has resorted to misinformation concerning Canada. His baseless claims about fentanyl crossing the northern border and misleading statements about Canadian dairy tariffs have previously strained relations. Yet, in reality, Reagan’s stance on tariffs was diametrically opposed to Trump’s, favouring selective, temporary measures over broad, economy-stifling policies.

The Ford government’s strategic use of Reagan’s archival footage is not only clever but necessary. With the U.S. aggressively luring manufacturing jobs away from Canada, the ad campaign aims to remind both nations of the long-term economic dangers of protectionism. The timing couldn’t be more poignant, coinciding with the World Series featuring the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, when cross-border attention is at its peak.

It’s regrettable that the Reagan Foundation has been drawn into this fray, pushed into a role beyond its educational mission, seemingly to serve the political narratives of the Trump administration. This situation underscores the deepening divide between traditional Reagan Republicans and the fervent supporters of Trump, whose policies and narratives often diverge sharply from historical Republican ideals.

As Canada faces this declared trade war, leveraging Reagan’s legacy to drive a wedge between these factions is a sound strategy. It not only highlights the inconsistencies in Trump’s policies but also appeals to a broader base that respects Reagan’s vision for a prosperous, interconnected global economy.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Institue & Foundation vs…Me President Trump’s recent Twitter tirade, alleging that Ontario’s ad campaign is trying to sway a U.S. Supreme Court decision on tariffs, is a far-fetched distraction from the real issue: how tariffs are harming Ontario’s economy. The ad uses Reagan’s pro-free trade clips to remind us of the benefits of open markets. It’s no wonder it irked Trump, as it airs during the World Series, aiming to create a divide between Reagan Republicans and Trump’s base.