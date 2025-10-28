Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday October 28, 2025

Reaganstein’s Revenge

In a bizarre twist reminiscent of a political “Reaganstein,” it seems the legacy of Ronald Reagan has been resurrected and repurposed, but this time with the brain of Donald Trump at the helm. With the recent controversy swirling around Ontario’s ad campaign using Reagan’s words, we’re witnessing an unsettling reanimation where historical accuracy and free trade principles are being distorted to fit the narrative of a protectionist agenda.

The Ontario government’s use of a Reagan speech in a U.S.-targeted ad has sparked a chain reaction, leading to Trump’s tariffs on Canadian imports and a public rebuke from the Ronald Reagan Foundation & Institute. This response raises questions about the foundation’s role and the pressures it may face to align with the current political climate. By seemingly aligning with Trump’s claims, the foundation risks compromising its mission to preserve and promote an authentic understanding of Reagan’s policies and ideals.

This scenario exemplifies how political leaders can leverage historical legacies to legitimize current policies, even when those policies contradict the original principles. The concept of “alternate facts” becomes a tool in this process, allowing for the creation of narratives that fit the desired political objectives. This manipulation can confuse the public, particularly those who rely on simplified or surface-level interpretations of complex historical and political issues.

The “Reaganstein” narrative also highlights the broader trend of political figures and institutions being drawn into partisan conflicts, sometimes at the expense of their founding missions. For the Reagan Foundation, this moment is a test of its commitment to historical accuracy and integrity, challenging it to resist becoming a political pawn.

As the lines between historical truth and political fiction blur, the importance of diligent, objective historical stewardship becomes even more critical. Without it, the risk grows that legacies like Reagan’s could be co-opted, reshaped, and used in ways that would be unrecognizable to the figures themselves. This underscores the need for informed public discourse and the protection of historical narratives from the whims of contemporary political expediency.

Revisionist Reagan Institute

In a surprising move, the Reagan Institute removed my Reagan caricature from Redbubble last week, before Trump’s comments on Ontario’s pro-trade ad. I wrote about it here. While harsher Reagan images remain online, mine was unfairly targeted. After the Ford government stopped the ad, I created a Frankenstein-themed Reagan design to satirize the Institute’s political role. As I wait for their response to my appeal, I sense they’ve been pressured to limit public engagement, and I highly doubt they’ll ever get back. So, with this mix of politics and history I’ve been inspired to aim satire at the dodos managing Reagan’s legacy.