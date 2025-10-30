Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday October 30, 2025

Doug Ford: Critic of Trump, Mirror of Trump

In recent weeks, Doug Ford has been thrust into the international spotlight, not for his governance of Ontario, but for a bold advertising campaign aimed at the Trump administration. The campaign, invoking Ronald Reagan’s anti-protectionist rhetoric, was a well-received critique of Trump’s tariffs. Yet, as Ford basks in the attention garnered from his Reagan-inspired critique, he paradoxically mirrors Trump’s autocratic tendencies back home, raising questions about his commitment to democratic principles.

News: Ford government wants to limit debate, skip public hearings on bill to scrap speed cameras

Doug Ford’s push to limit public consultation and debate on key legislative matters—most notably the bill to scrap speed cameras—serves as a stark example of this irony. The speed camera program, backed by data and supported by police chiefs and municipal officials, has been proven to reduce vehicular speeds and enhance pedestrian safety. Despite this, Ford’s government is fast-tracking its removal, bypassing the very democratic processes that ensure legislation is thoroughly vetted and publicly scrutinized.

Amidst these actions, an interesting dynamic has emerged between Ford and U.S. officials. Recently, Ford admonished U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra for being a “hot head” during a public tirade, calling for an apology over heated remarks against Ontario’s representative. This criticism is layered with irony, as Ford himself has been labelled a “hot head” by Donald Trump amid their trade tensions. The term “hot head” seems to bind these leaders in a cycle of fiery exchanges, reflecting the combative nature of current cross-border relations.

The irony is palpable: Doug Ford, who has positioned himself as a staunch critic of Trump’s protectionism, is simultaneously adopting a leadership style that echoes Trump’s autocratic impulses. While he gains acclaim for challenging Trump’s trade policies, he undermines local democratic processes, drawing a parallel between the very leader he critiques and his own governance style.

News: Doug Ford calls on U.S. Ambassador to apologize for profane tirade

Ford’s actions suggest a troubling inconsistency—championing democratic ideals on the international stage while eroding them at home. This contradiction should not go unnoticed. Ontarians deserve leaders who embody the principles they advocate, leaders who prioritize transparency, public consultation, and evidence-based policy-making over expedient political maneuvers.

In emulating Trump’s approach to governance, Ford risks alienating the very constituents who supported his vision for a more accountable and transparent Ontario. It is time for Ford to reconcile his public persona with his political actions and to ensure that his governance reflects the democratic values he so publicly endorses. Only then can he truly claim to stand apart from the Trumpian approach he so fervently critiques.

Criticizing While Channeling Trump

You know, I have to hand it to Doug Ford—his Reagan ad was a stroke of genius. It really hit the nail on the head about Trump’s tariffs, hopefully shaking Americans awake to the damage these tariffs are causing. Ford smartly invoked Ronald Reagan, a hero for many older Republicans, to highlight how Trump’s protectionist moves are the antithesis of what Reagan stood for. It’s clear Ford aimed this ad at those who still remember Reagan’s free-trade legacy, and not necessarily at the protectionist Democrats who might be quietly backing Trump’s tariff war.

But while Ford deserves high marks for the ad, let’s not ignore his Trump-like tactics back home. Just like Trump, Ford has been known to pull off stunts that distract and enrich his inner circle, often at the expense of democratic processes. A case in point: he’s currently fast-tracking a bill to ban speed cameras across Ontario—cameras that have been well-studied and supported by experts for their safety benefits. Ford dismisses them as a cash grab, showing little regard for their preventative role.

This isn’t the first time Ford has bulldozed over democracy to get his way, whether it’s the controversial Greenbelt development or wielding the Notwithstanding Clause like a hammer. It’s ironic, really—Ford’s out here criticizing Trump, yet he’s mirroring some of Trump’s most autocratic tendencies. It’s a classic case of pot calling the kettle black, and it’s something Ontario voters need to keep an eye on. Ford’s distraction game is strong, and it’s crucial not to lose sight of the bigger picture.