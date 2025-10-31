Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday October 31, 2025

A Noble Rivalry Unfurls Against the Dodgers

As the Toronto Blue Jays stand on the cusp of a historic triumph, their journey to the edge of World Series glory has been nothing short of remarkable. Against the storied Los Angeles Dodgers, a team laden with talent and tradition, the Blue Jays have emerged as a team of destiny, overcoming challenges and drama that have gripped fans and captivated the baseball world.

Leading up to Game 6, the Blue Jays have navigated a series filled with both adversity and triumph. The recent injury to George Springer, a key figure in their lineup, cast a shadow over the team, leaving fans anxious about their postseason prospects. Yet, in the face of this setback, young pitcher Trey Yesavage stepped up, showcasing his skills and composure under pressure. His performance in Game 5 was a testament to the depth and resilience of this Blue Jays squad, inspiring hope and confidence in fans across Canada.

News: Fans go wild as Blue Jays secure chance to win World Series in Toronto on Halloween

On the other side, the Dodgers have leaned heavily on their star, Shohei Ohtani, whose dual-threat ability as both pitcher and hitter has been a focal point of the series. However, as reflected in the L.A. Times’ somber reaction, even Ohtani’s prowess has not been sufficient to dampen the spirited energy of the Blue Jays, who have managed to “spook” the Dodgers with their collective effort and determination.

Opinion: Disappearing Dodgers backed to the brink of disaster after World Series Game 5 loss

This series has been a record-breaking affair, rich in high drama and thrilling moments that have kept spectators on the edge of their seats. The Blue Jays are now just one win away from ending a 32-year championship drought, a feat that would etch their names into the annals of baseball history.

Adding to the excitement is the Halloween setting for Game 6, infusing the showdown with an extra layer of spookiness and celebration. Fans will fill Rogers Centre, many in costume, ready to cheer their team to victory in what promises to be an unforgettable night of baseball.

As we await the outcome, one thing is clear: the Blue Jays have proven themselves to be a formidable and noble rival to the Dodgers, crafting a narrative of resilience and unity that resonates far beyond the baseball diamond. If they can maintain their momentum, Canada will witness the end of a long wait for World Series glory, and the Blue Jays will have truly defied the odds.

Dodgers on the Mound Count me in among a sixth of Canada’s population glued to the World Series this year, with our Toronto Blue Jays taking on the iconic Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 trophy. The Dodgers, with their winning legacy, wealthiest players, and deep roots in American history, certainly make for a formidable opponent. According to Cathal Kelly in the Globe & Mail, the World Series opener drew a staggering 32.6 million viewers across the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s been the bearer of bad news, reporting a 14% drop in U.S. viewership, hinting at the audacity of Canada stepping up in “America’s game.” But hey, it’s called the World Series for a reason, right?