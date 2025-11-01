Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday November 1, 2025

Canada Between Giants

Canada finds itself in a delicate balancing act on the global stage, dealing with a complex relationship with China amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. The recent meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping could mark a turning point, highlighting the need for Canada to engage pragmatically with this rising power despite a list of grievances.

A major concern is China’s alleged interference in Canadian elections, which has been closely scrutinized. This interference underscores the broader challenge of working with a nation whose political values often clash with Canadian principles.

News: Carney says meeting with Xi marks turning point in Canada-China relationship

However, the geopolitical reality is clear: with the U.S. shifting focus and applying economic pressure on allies, Canada must diversify its economic partnerships. Tariffs imposed by the U.S. and resulting tensions show that Canada can’t rely solely on its southern neighbour.

A critical decision involves whether Canada will align with U.S. tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. These tariffs have prompted Chinese retaliations affecting Canadian pork and canola exports, creating significant strain. Removing them could ease trade tensions with China but risks increasing friction with the U.S., putting the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) at risk.

Engaging with China becomes a necessity. Canada’s task is to find mutual benefits in trade and growth while safeguarding its security and democratic institutions. This requires a nuanced approach, addressing threats like cyber attacks and political interference while seeking cooperation in clean energy and technology.

Diplomacy here means finding common ground without compromising core values. Canada must engage in dialogue to foster understanding and build a stable international order. As this complex relationship unfolds, Canada needs a clear strategy that prioritizes national interests, economic resilience, and democratic values.

In this era of geopolitical uncertainty, Canada’s relationship with China will test its diplomatic skill and strategic planning. By maintaining a principled yet pragmatic approach, Canada can strive for a balanced relationship that acknowledges global realities while upholding its own values and interests.

Cozying up to a Better Beast

If you’re Canadian and feeling a bit of whiplash about our stance on China versus the United States, you’re definitely not alone. Not too long ago, China was under the spotlight for allegedly meddling in our elections, using threats against the Chinese diaspora to push their influence. Fast forward, and now it seems the tables have turned, thanks to the U.S. President, who’s quite the expert in stirring the pot. His notorious comments have shifted the dynamic and soured what was a long-standing partnership between our countries. For many Canadians, myself included, who once felt a strong camaraderie with the U.S., the situation has changed. Despite China’s issues, it now appears more respectful of Canada’s sovereignty, something that seems to baffle Donald Trump and his supporters.

