Marvellous Maps

I’ve always been fascinated by maps. When I was a kid I declared to anyone who would listen that when I grew up I was going to work as a “mapmaker”. To train myself I would copy maps out of atlases and try to squeeze as many place names and geographic features as possible. Then I later found out that the correct name for “map making” was “cartography” and that in order to become a cartographer you had to be a whiz in mathematics. Knowing myself to be one of world’s worst math students on record I knew my dream of drawings maps for a living would never pan out.

Nevertheless, as my career evolved over the years into editorial cartooning I’ve been able to put my passion for maps to good use in satire. Here’s a gallery of map cartoons going back a few decades:

Toronto Megacity, 1996
November 6, 1997
April 1, 1999
May 30, 2003
February 9, 2000
December 16, 2000
May 16, 2002
June 20, 2002
October 23, 2002
September 14, 2004
September 28, 2004
May 9, 2006
March 1, 2007
August 15, 2008
September 25, 2008
February 22, 2011
December 2012
April 26, 2012
March 8, 2013
September 8, 2013
February 3, 2015
August 15, 2015
ACC – 2016
June 23, 2016
June 29, 2016
June 25, 2016
August 25, 2016
December 1, 2016
October 20, 2017
July 24, 2018
December 13, 2018
April 29, 2019
Toronto Maps

 